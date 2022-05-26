PM Shehbaz offers to set up committee for talks on new elections

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that baton-wielding mobs cannot be allowed to rebel against the the state and that any dictation will not be tolerated, adding that politicians by virtue of their nature must keep doors for dialogue open despite harboring bitterness.

While addressing the National Assembly (NA) on Thursday afternoon, PM Shehbaz criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for marching on the federal capital and asked whether the current economic conditions afforded any room for anarchy and chaos.

Refuting media reports and claims by the PTI, the prime minister told the house that the government did not send police officers into the homes of people late at night or made arrests to sabotage PTI’s long march.

He reiterated that for the first time in the country’s history, a prime minister had been ousted democratically through a no-confidence motion.

Shehbaz continued that permission for staging sit-ins cannot be given with the country’s economic health this poor, adding that his government is trying its best to revive the economy.

Criticizing former-prime minister Imran Khan and his march on Islamabad, which ended on Thursday morning with an ultimatum of six days for new elections’ date, he said Imran Khan was aiming for a repeat of the 2014 dharna when he had camped in the capital for several months. He added that Pakistan was in danger of falling behind should the PTI be allowed to keep holding further such protests.

The prime minister lamented that the beautiful green areas of Islamabad were wrecked by protesters yesterday, before further claiming that weapons had been seized from protesters in Punjab and that they were to be used in the long march.

Explaining the government’s actions during the march, he said that caution and restraint were demonstrated by security personnel who had been expressly prohibited to use live weapons on the marchers.

As a result of the clashes with protesters, the premier said that three police personnel had been martyred while more than 100 officers had been injured in clashes with mobs, overturning of a bus and shooting dead a policeman in Lahore. Shehbaz used the opportunity to announce a special package for the martyred and injured police personnel.

Warning Imran Khan, the premier said they would not be intimidated by threats and added that the former premier should give dictations in his home, not to the national assembly while blackmail will not be tolerated.

He reiterated that the parliament will decide on the date for new elections however offered constitution of a committee for dialogue.

He said the drama must end now or else they would all fall behind.

The premier said that the PTI had denigrated the judiciary and all institutions, unlike his government which implemented the court’s order on allowing a protest rally in letter and spirit.

The premier reiterated that the PTI government had destroyed the economy, adding that together, they have to bring the sinking ship of economy safely to the shore.

PM Shehbaz accused the former PTI government of laying a minefield for the new government to navigate by heavily subsidizing fuel and electricity prices in the last days of their government.

He also commended the NA on new amendments to the election laws under which polling through electronic voting machines (EVMs) will not take place while overseas Pakistanis will not be granted voting rights in the next elections.

PM Shehbaz said that apart from reviving economy, the organization of free and fair elections was one of their main targets, adding that the NA has laid foundation for fair elections by passing the new law.