PM Shehbaz offers a committee for talks on new elections

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that baton-wielding mobs cannot be allowed to rebel against the Constitution while adding that the politicians must keep the doors of dialogue open despite bitterness.

During his address to the National Assembly (NA), PM Shehbaz criticized PTI’s long march on Islamabad and questioned if there was any room for anarchy and chaos under the current economic condition of Pakistan.

Against the visuals on the media, he claimed that no boundaries were scaled or arrests were done to sabotage the long march.

He said a prime minister was ousted through a no-confidence motion for the first time in the country’s history.

He said that the permission for staging sit-ins cannot be given in an already poor economic condition, adding that his government is trying its best to revive the economy.

Criticizing ex-prime minister Imran Khan and his march on Islamabad which ended Thursday morning with an ultimatum of six days for new elections’ date, he said Imran Khan repeated the visuals of 2014 and added that Pakistan would fall behind if he would be allowed to keep doing so.

He said that the beautiful green areas of Islamabad were wrecked yesterday while claiming that the arms seized yesterday in Punjab were to be supplied to the long march.

He said the government exercised caution and the security personnel were prohibited to use live weapons on the marchers.

The premier said that three police personnel were martyred and more than 100 were injured in the clashes with mobs, overturning of a bus and firing at a policeman in Lahore and announced a package for the martyred and injured police personnel.

Warning Imran Khan, the premier said they would not be intimidated by threats and added that Imran Khan should give dictation at his home not to the assembly.

He reiterated that the parliament will decide on the date for new elections however offered constitution of a committee for dialogue.

He said the drama must end now or else they would fall behind.

The premier said that the PTI denigrated the judiciary and institutions, unlike his government which implemented the court’s order yesterday.

The premier reiterated that the PTI government destroyed the economy, adding that they have to bring the ship of sinking economy to the shore together.

PM Shehbaz said the PTI government laid mine for the new government by subsidizing fuel and electricity prices during the last days of his government.

He also commended the NA on new amendments to the election laws under which polling through electronic voting machines (EVMs) will not take place while overseas Pakistanis will not be granted voting rights in the next elections.

PM Shehbaz said organization of the fair election was one of their two targets apart from reviving economy, adding that the NA has laid foundation of fair elections by passing the new law.