Quddus Bizenjo to stay as CM after no confidence motion fails

Balochistan Chief Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Thursday successfully managed to fend of the threat of a no confidence motion.

The motion couldn’t even be moved after it failed to get the support of 20 percent of the house members - 13 members in the 65-members house - required to table it.

The session started with Deputy Speaker Sardar Babar Khan Musakhail in the chair who asked former provincial minister Mir Zahoor Buledi to read out the motion.

After the motion was read, Musakhial asked the members in support of the motion to raise their hands. Only 11 members voted in favor of the motion.

The motion against Bizenjo was in the provincial assembly on Monday last week with the support of some lawmakers from his own party. The motion was signed by 14 members , including Bizenjo’s predecessor Jam Kamal of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

The motion was presented by PTI parliamentary leader Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind.

He cited the worsening law and order situation in Balochistan as the reason for the move and said that the state of affairs ion in Balochistan was affecting Sindh too.

“We have all the required numbers and the no-confidence motion will be a success against Bizenjo,” Rind said. “The party will decide on the new chief minister after holding consultations with other parties.”

CM Bizenjo sacks ministers, advisors

After the motion was submitted, Bizenjo sacked provincial ministers and advisors, who signed the motion, from the provincial cabinet, a statement issued from the CM House said.

The sacked members included Nawabzada Tariq Magsi, Mubeen Khan, Naimat Ullah Zahri, Mitha Khan Kakar, Malik Naeem Bazai and Shaheena Kakar.

This was the second no-confidence motion against the chief minister in the province in less than a year.

In October last year, Jam Kamal resigned from his post after it became apparent the the no-confidence motion against has support of requisite number of members.