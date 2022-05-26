Watch Live

Samaa Logo

اردو
Money » Finance

US dollar rises in interbank market as dealers await IMF agreement

The Fund to release $900m when Pakistan removes subsidies
Samaa Money May 26, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Artwork SAMAA Digital</p>

Artwork SAMAA Digital

The Pakistan rupee continues to slide under pressure as the federal government struggles to maintain and prop up forex reserves but in vain.

After the failure of technical level talks with the IMF, the rupee depreciated by 91 paisas or 0.04% against the US dollar to close at Rs202.01.

In the open market, the US dollar rose by 50 paisas and was trading at Rs203.50.

Market sources say currency dealers were expecting a statement towards an agreement between Pakistan and the IMF on the 7th review, but the Doha talks ended inconclusively.

The IMF statement issued after the talks urged Pakistan government to implement the agreement Pakistan had signed in February under the Imran Khan government and abolish fuel and power subsidies.

However, a new deal with the Fund was still on the horizon on Thursday as news agency Reuters reported that the IMF would release $900 to Pakistan as soon as the country removes fuel subsidies.

The news agency, citing a Pakistani source directly involved in talks in Qatar, said that Pakistan and the Fund had worked out an outline.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said has declared the February deal “outdated” saying it was not based on “on ground realities, and the context has absolutely changed from the time that this deal was negotiated.”

The following are interbank currency rates on Thursday, May 26, 2022.

Currency Open Close Change
US Dollar 201.9222 202.006 +0.0841 (0.04%)
Euro 215.9154 216.026 +0.1101 (0.05%)
Pound Sterling 253.4224 254.265 +0.8429 (0.33%)
Australian Dollar 143.4253 143.323 -0.1026
Malaysian Ringgit 45.9645 45.9262 -0.0391
Chinese Yuan 30.2696 30.0254 -0.2523
Canadian Dollar 157.4258 157.62 +0.1946 (0.12%)
UAE Dirham 54.9732 54.9969 +0.0237 (0.04%)
Saudi Riyal 53.8316 5 3.8540 +0.0224 (0.04%)
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div