US dollar rises in interbank market as dealers await IMF agreement

The Pakistan rupee continues to slide under pressure as the federal government struggles to maintain and prop up forex reserves but in vain.

After the failure of technical level talks with the IMF, the rupee depreciated by 91 paisas or 0.04% against the US dollar to close at Rs202.01.

In the open market, the US dollar rose by 50 paisas and was trading at Rs203.50.

Market sources say currency dealers were expecting a statement towards an agreement between Pakistan and the IMF on the 7th review, but the Doha talks ended inconclusively.

The IMF statement issued after the talks urged Pakistan government to implement the agreement Pakistan had signed in February under the Imran Khan government and abolish fuel and power subsidies.

However, a new deal with the Fund was still on the horizon on Thursday as news agency Reuters reported that the IMF would release $900 to Pakistan as soon as the country removes fuel subsidies.

The news agency, citing a Pakistani source directly involved in talks in Qatar, said that Pakistan and the Fund had worked out an outline.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said has declared the February deal “outdated” saying it was not based on “on ground realities, and the context has absolutely changed from the time that this deal was negotiated.”

