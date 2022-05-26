Stock market recovers following end of Islamabad protests

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Thursday recovered over 500 points following the PTI decision to end its Islamabad protest.

The benchmark KSE100 surged past the 42,500 mark by afternoon as the market gained 1.3% and closed 529 points or 1.26% higher at 42,541.71.

However, before the rally began shortly before 11 am, the KSE100 dropped to 41,904.46 points.

The ebbs and flows were directly linked with the political development in the federal capital and as soon as the fears about confrontation subsided, the market gained.

The political situation affected the PSX on Wednesday as well when the market first went down by 594 points as the PTI launched its long march from Peshawar and other cities, but recovered as the law enforcement agencies appeared to be in control of the situation.

By the end of the trading session Wednesday, the market was already above the 42,000 mark, a day after dropping to a historic low of one and a half years.

It was feared on Thursday that the market may take a hit after Pakistan-IMF talks on the revival of $6 billion programs remained inconclusive with the Fund demanding the removal of fuel and power subsidies agreed by Pakistan in February.

While PSX moved over such fears the pressure on the Pakistani rupee existed and the US dollar rose by 91 paisas in the open market.