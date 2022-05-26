New feature to help WhatsApp users keep track of messages

Not long ago, WhatsApp had introduced the revolutionary ‘disappearing messages’ feature that allowed admins to select a period after which messages posted in a group chat would vanish automatically. But some users complained that they were missing out on key pieces of communication in chat groups. WhatsApp has now decided to redress the issue.

Soon users will be able to find disappearing messages through a ‘kept messages’ feature.

According to WABetaInfo, a website which closely tracks new developments and changes to the popular messaging application, WhatsApp is planning to introduce a new section within Contact Info and Group Info that will list all ‘kept messages’, so that users can easily read them later.

This feature will also help users to decide to ‘un-keep’ those messages.

WhatsApp is said to be developing the kept messages feature for a future update of the app on Android, iOS, and Desktop.

WhatsApp Desktop beta, WhatsApp is also developing the same section on WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS and we will post the details when it is ready on these platforms. — Photo: WABetaInfo

WhatsApp had rolled out the disappearing messages option in 2021 so that users could make all new chats disappear by default, selecting from a choice of after 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days. Not all messages need to stick around forever, was the logic behind the feature.

Moreover, WhatsApp said that it plans to bring end-to-end encryption to messages sent or received on sister apps Instagram and Messenger have been delayed until 2023.

Currently, the end-to-end encryption is implemented only on WhatsApp chats