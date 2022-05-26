How ‘keep message’ feature to help WhatsApp users

Not long ago WhatsApp introduced its revolutionary ‘disappearing message’ feature that allowed admins to select a period after which the messages in a group chat would vanish automatically. But some users complained that they were missing out on key pieces of communication in chat groups. WhatsApp now has introduced a new feature to redress the issue.

Soon users would be able to find disappearing messages through the ‘kept messages’ feature.

According to WABetaInfo, the website tracking development changes, WhatsApp is planning to introduce a new section right within Contact Info and Group Info that lists all kept messages, so the users could easily read them later.

This feature will also help users to decide to ‘un-keep’ those messages.

WhatsApp is developing kept messages for a future update of WhatsApp beta for Android, iOS, and Desktop.

WhatsApp Desktop beta, WhatsApp is also developing the same section on WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS and we will post the details when it is ready on these platforms. — Photo: WABetaInfo

WhatsApp had rolled out the disappearing messages option in 2021 so that users could make all new chats disappear by default after 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days. Not all messages need to stick around forever was the logic behind the feature.

Moreover, WhatsApp said that its plan to bring end-to-end encryption to messages sent or received on Instagram and Messenger has been delayed to 2023.

Currently, the end-to-end encryption is implemented only on WhatsApp chats