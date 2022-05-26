Pakistan-West Indies ODIs back on track, Multan set to host the matches

The ODI series between Pakistan and West Indies is likely to take place as per schedule after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ended its long march.

The three-match series, which is part of the ICC World Cup Super League, was originally scheduled to be played back in December last year. However, it was postponed after Covid-19 outbreak in the visitors’ camp.

However, the venue for the series will now be Multan and it will be taking place from June 8. The venue was changed from Rawalpindi to Multan on advise of the federal government.

The broadcasters have also been informed about the decision and they will reach Multan by June 4.

West Indies are scheduled to arrive on June 5.

Both teams will be provided foolproof security during the series.

It must be noted that the three-match ODI series is scheduled from June 8 to 12. The matches are part of the ICC World Cup Super League.