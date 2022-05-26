PTI laws on EVMs, overseas Pakistanis’ voting rights reversed as NA approves amendment

The National Assembly Thursday passed the bill to amend the Elections Act 2017, reversing the laws enacted by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government on the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for polling and granting voting rights to overseas Pakistanis.

The ruling coalition, however, insisted that the amendment did not deprive overseas Pakistanis of voting rights.

PTI, meanwhile, is planning to challenge the legislation in court.

Presenting the amendments in the assembly Thurs, Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarrar said the government was not against the voting rights for overseas Pakistan. However, the way these changes were made part of the law by the previous government was being rectified, he said.

The PTI did not consult the election commission and other stakeholders before the amendments, Tarrar added.

Tarrar said a parliamentary committee comprising representatives from all political parties has been constituted to deliberate upon electoral reforms.

“Only those who set trees on fire were not part of the committee,” he added referring to the PTI.

What PTI laws meant

On December 2, 2021, the PTI-led government passed the changes to election laws during a joint sitting of the parliament as it did not have a majority in the upper house.

The changes introduced by the PTI allowed 8 million Pakistanis to vote in their home constituencies while staying abroad. The move was to expected to change the pattern of voting outcome in over 20 constituencies in different cities, including Lahore at the cost of PML-N, PPP, and other parties, SAMAA TV reported at the time.

The PTI, which has a strong support base overseas, was to benefit from it.

Since coming into power, the parties in the current coalition government proclaimed to amend the act and remove the changes.

They say overseas Pakistanis should have separate seats in the Parliament to represent overseas constituencies.

Read: How eight million overseas Pakistanis will affect general elections

‘Not taking away voting rights’

Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi says that the government was not depriving overseas Pakistanis of their voting rights.

Responding to all the queries, he rebutted all the misinformation circulating on media that overseas Pakistanis are deprived of their voting rights.

He said that this is baseless and misleading. “We are working for a better solution for expatriates. The government is formulating a new plan to create seats for expatriates in National Assembly by establishing special constituencies in the respective countries, so that they can choose representatives from within the countries to be elected and represent them in the government,” he said.

He added that as compared to the direct voting this new plan will give more strength and weightage to their vote. The representative will be accountable to those overseas in those countries and work for their welfare, the minister said.

The federal minister said overseas Pakistanis are playing a key role in the progress of the country.

He further said that the government is motivated and taking concrete steps for the purpose. Soon the government is giving good news, proposing a better option for the compatriots living abroad.

PTI to challenge the amendment in courts

Talking to SAMAA TV, PTI leader Babar Awan said his party would challenge the amendments as the violate the Supreme Court’s orders.

Awan added that he had had a meeting with PTI Chairman Imran Khan who has assented to challenge the legislation.

“Whatever this six-day [long] government does, we would change it when we [the PTI] win two-thirds majority [in the National Assembly,” said Awan.

He added that the EVM was a foolproof setup to curb pre-poll, polling and post-polling rigging.

Talking about the right to vote for Overseas Pakistanis, Awan said they sustain the economy by injecting $50b which is the lifeblood of Pakistan’s economy. “This [amendment] is tantamount to treachery with them[overseas Pakistanis].