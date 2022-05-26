EVM, overseas Pakistanis’ voting rights removed as NA amends elections law

The National Assembly, on Thursday, passed the bill to amend the Elections Act 2017, SAMAA TV reported.

The amendments made to the law during the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to used electronic voting machines (EVM) for polling and granting voting rights to overseas Pakistanis have been removed.

On December 2, the PTI-led government passed the changes during a joint sitting of the parliament.

Since coming into the power, the parties in the current coalition government proclaimed to amend the act and remove the changes.

The Election Commission has been asked to conduct pilot projects to asses the feasibility of the use of EVMs and overseas Pakistanis voting.

While presenting the amendments in the assembly, Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarrar said the government was not against the voting rights for overseas Pakistan. However, the way these changes were made part of the law by the previous government was being rectified.

The PTI did not consult the election commission and other stake holders before the amendments, Tarrar added.

Tarrar said a parliamentary committee comprising representatives from all political parties has been constituted to deliberate upon electoral reforms.

“Only those who set trees on fire were not part of the committee,” he added.

Talking to SAMAA TV, PTI leader Babar Awan said his party would challenge the amendments as the violate the Supreme Court’s orders.

Awan added that he had had a meeting with PTI Chairman Imran Khan who has assented to challenge the legislation.

“Whatever this six-day [long] government does, we would change it when we [the PTI] win two-thirds majority [in the National Assembly,” said Awan.

He added that the EVM was a foolproof setup to curb pre-poll, polling and post-polling rigging.

Talking about the right to vote for Overseas Pakistanis, Awan said they sustain the economy by injecting $50b which is the lifeblood of Pakistan’s economy. “This [amendment] is tantamount to treachery with them[overseas Pakistanis].