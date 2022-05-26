Babar compares Abdullah with Williamson, Dravid

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has heaped praise on opener Abdullah Shafique, while comparing him with legendary Indian batter Rahul Dravid and New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson.

Shafique has played five Tests and three T20Is over the course of his brief career, so far.

“I personally watch and definitely enjoy Abdullah’s stylish batting. He plays very clean, his stance and the way he ducks the ball are impressive. Usually we compare him to Kane Williamson and Rahul Dravid. We call him Dravid,” Babar told Dawn.

Azam also shed light on the place of Shan Masood, who has scored tons of runs in domestic and county cricket in the recent past, in the national side in the presence of Shafique.

“In the presence of Abdullah, the place of opener Shan Masood, another polished batter, may be in doubt but our main aim in selecting an individual is the team’s interest,” he said.

The Pakistan skipper also spoke about the importance of the upcoming three-match ODI series against West Indies on home soil.

“They play bold cricket and can upset every team on a given day. Therefore, we will try our best to go for big wins in order to earn maximum points to make Pakistan strong for the [50-over] 2023 World Cup,” he said.

Azam also talked about how to build a strong Pakistan side by bringing the best out of the players.

“To build an inspiring team you need characters [players] who with their 100 per cent performance can win matches for Pakistan, and leave no stone unturned to achieve that goal,” he said.

“However, finding such characters is not easy as there are different people of different characters; taking the best out of them is the captain’s task and for that players should be accorded a comfortable level. This I do to get match-winning performances from them.”