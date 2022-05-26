Unprecedented’ US, OIC dialogue vow to hold Taliban accountable

The United States and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) have vowed to hold the Taliban accountable for the promises they made to the Afghan people and the international community.

The US and the OIC, the representative organisation of Muslim countries, met to discuss a range of issues including geo-politics, climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic, human rights, food security, and extremism.

The US-OIC Strategic Dialogues which have been dubbed as “unprecedented” were held at the US State Department on May 24 and May 25.

A statement released by the US State Department after the dialogue said that the US and the OIC “share enduring and inclusive economic, social, cultural, and people-to-people ties.”

“We are bound by the mutual understanding that flows from respect for universal human rights, including freedom of religion or belief, the dignity that emerges from respecting such rights, and the peace that rests on shared health and prosperity.”

During the talks, the US reiterated its commitment to increase the cooperation with Muslim countries on climate change, food security and threats to freedom of expression.

The US also emphasized the inclusion of women and persons with disabilities in decision-making processes, the statement added.

The two parties agreed on “building resilience to recruitment and radicalization by terrorist organizations, especially ISIS/Daesh and Al-Qa’ida.”

At the sidelines of the dialogue, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha and thanked him “for OIC’s efforts in Afghanistan and countering violent extremism.”

Secretary Blinken underscored the importance of the “OIC’s role as a valued partner in deescalating conflicts and working to protect human rights,” reads a statement released by the State Department after the meeting.

He reaffirmed the US’ commitment to expanding collaboration with the OIC on issues like women’s empowerment, minority rights, religious freedom, climate change, health issues and economic.

Talking to media before the meeting, Secretary Blinken said the two sides have “a shared focus on socioeconomic and security challenges and human rights.”

“We are extremely pleased to be partnered in ever stronger ways with the OIC. I appreciate also very much the partnership on Afghanistan and the work we’re doing there, as well as continued cooperation on COVID, climate, and other issues that are affecting the world,” he added.

OIC Secretary Taha said the discussion “will make it possible to implement the cooperation between the two sides, which he remarked would benefit the people.