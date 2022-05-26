Temporary respite: Another heatwave to grip Sindh from May 27
The people of Sindh should gear up for a new and intensified heatwave from May 27.
The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued an alert for a more intense heatwave for several cities in upper and central Sindh from May 27.
During the heatwave, the daytime maximum temperatures may rise again to 46 - 48 degrees Celsius in Dadu, Jacobabad, Larkana, Sukkur, Nawabshah & Khairpur districts. While Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas & Umerkot districts are likely to experience a maximum temperature of 44-46 degrees Celsius and Badin 40 - 42 degrees Celsius.
Temperature to stay under 40 degree Celsius in Karachi.
People have been advised to avoid going out and limit their exposure to the sun as much as possible. When out, they should cover their head with a cloth or cap and drink sufficient water, added the alert. The heatwave would also affect the crops.
PDMA has directed the District Disaster Management Authorities to establish heatstroke centers in vulnerable areas.
On the other hand, mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most areas of the country, while very hot in south Punjab during the weekend.
Here are some ways to stay cool during the heatwave:
- Don’t go out between 12pm and 3pm when the sun is the strongest
- Wear loose fitting and lightweight clothing
- Wear sunscreen and stay in the shade
- Drink plenty of fluids
- Cover your head (wear a scarf or cap)
- Use lip balm and eye drops to make sure your lips and eyes don’t get too dry
Here are the symptoms of a heat stroke you should watch out for:
- Throbbing headache
- Dizziness and light-headedness
- Lack of sweating despite the heat
- Red, hot, and dry skin
- Muscle weakness or cramps
- Nausea and vomiting
- Rapid heartbeat
- Rapid, shallow breathing
- Behavioral changes such as confusion, disorientation, or staggering
- Seizures
- Unconsciousness
If you experience these symptoms, you should visit a hospital.