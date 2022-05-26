Temporary respite: Another heatwave to grip Sindh from May 27

The people of Sindh should gear up for a new and intensified heatwave from May 27.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued an alert for a more intense heatwave for several cities in upper and central Sindh from May 27.

During the heatwave, the daytime maximum temperatures may rise again to 46 - 48 degrees Celsius in Dadu, Jacobabad, Larkana, Sukkur, Nawabshah & Khairpur districts. While Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas & Umerkot districts are likely to experience a maximum temperature of 44-46 degrees Celsius and Badin 40 - 42 degrees Celsius.

Temperature to stay under 40 degree Celsius in Karachi.

People have been advised to avoid going out and limit their exposure to the sun as much as possible. When out, they should cover their head with a cloth or cap and drink sufficient water, added the alert. The heatwave would also affect the crops.

PDMA has directed the District Disaster Management Authorities to establish heatstroke centers in vulnerable areas.

On the other hand, mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most areas of the country, while very hot in south Punjab during the weekend.

Here are some ways to stay cool during the heatwave:

Don’t go out between 12pm and 3pm when the sun is the strongest

Wear loose fitting and lightweight clothing

Wear sunscreen and stay in the shade

Drink plenty of fluids

Cover your head (wear a scarf or cap)

Use lip balm and eye drops to make sure your lips and eyes don’t get too dry

Here are the symptoms of a heat stroke you should watch out for:

Throbbing headache

Dizziness and light-headedness

Lack of sweating despite the heat

Red, hot, and dry skin

Muscle weakness or cramps

Nausea and vomiting

Rapid heartbeat

Rapid, shallow breathing

Behavioral changes such as confusion, disorientation, or staggering

Seizures

Unconsciousness

If you experience these symptoms, you should visit a hospital.