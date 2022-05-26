Haris Rauf eager to showcase ‘refined skills’ on Pakistan Test debut

Pakistan star pacer Haris Rauf is eagerly waiting to showcase his refined skills as he anxiously looking forward to representing the national side in Test Cricket.

The 28-year-old has an impressive run in the ongoing County Championship for Yorkshire CCC, where he managed to pick 15 wickets in just four games at an average of 31.53.

Speaking to PakPassion, the pacer revealed his motivation behind playing the County cricket in England.

“My main aim was to refine my skills in red-ball cricket,” he said while praising the standard of County Cricket in England.

“So, the idea has been to learn how to bowl with more control and get a good understanding of what I need to adjust in my technique to bowl well in English conditions,” he said.

“I am also hoping that the experience of playing four-day cricket here will prove to be useful for me to take into international cricket, whenever the need arises.”

The Lahore Qalandars’ pacer has been a regular part of the Pakistan white-ball team since making his debut in 2020. Despite being named in the Test squad a few times, he is yet to make a debut in the red-ball game.

“Every cricket player aspires to represent their country in what is considered the highest form of the game which is Test cricket,” he said.

“There is no doubt in my mind that I am learning a lot by playing County cricket as the experience I get here will be crucial for my future aspirations to play Test cricket,” he added.