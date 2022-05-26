IG Islamabad suspends DSP over negligence during PTI protest

The Islamabad Inspector General (IG) on Thursday suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Headquarter Muhammad Ayub, over negligence during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest in the capital.

After several hours of being on the road, PTI convoys, led by Imran Khan held a rally on Jinnah Avenue in the federal capital early on Thursday morning, where he announced to end the march and gave the government six days to announce dates for elections in June.

After the police clashed with PTI protesters near D-Chowk in the red zone Wednesday, Islamabad IG Dr Akbar Nasir Khan made an emergency visit to the area and suspended DSP Ayub for failing to control the protest.

He vowed strict action against the office for negligence during the duty and commended officers who valiantly performed their duties.

He also gave ordered to beef up the security of sensitive installations, including Parliament House, Prime Minister House and President House.