PSG add new twist in Tchouameni transfer saga amid Real Madrid links

It looks like La Liga giants Real Madrid are about to go toe-to-toe with Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-German (PSG) over Aurelien Tchouameni’s transfer this summer.

The 22-year-old AS Monaco midfielder has been on the radar of Europe’s biggest teams this summer.

According to GOAL, the French club is making a late bid to snatch Tchouameni from under the noses of the Los Blancos.

Real Madrid are reportedly in a pole position to sign the French international this summer, however, they have not yet completed the deal.

It is believed that Kylian Mbappe, who snubbed Real this summer, is a fan of his international teammate, and PSG are convinced that they can make a move for Monaco’s prodigy.

Following the end of the Mbappe transfer saga, the 13-time Champions League winner accelerated their pursuit of Tchouameni in an attempt to ward off rivals also interested in his services.

Apart from PSG, Premier League giants Chelsea are also interested in the Frenchman.

The Blues identify him as the possible replacement of N’Golo Kante or Jorginho, who are about to enter the final 12 months of their contracts.

The duo could be sold to make room for Tchouameni or offered new deals if boss Thomas Tuchel still thinks they have a long-term future at the club.