Pakistan launches protest against Yasin Malik’s conviction, demands ‘immediate’ release

Pakistan, on Wednesday, rejected the conviction of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik and summoned the Indian Charge d’Affaires (Cd’A) in Islamabad to launch a formal protest, a Foreign Office statement said.

Malik was convicted to life in prison by an Indian court after being charged with ‘terrorist acts’, illegally raising funds, being a member of a ‘terrorist’ organisation and criminal conspiracy and sedition.

Calling the conviction “malafide,” the statement added that the case against Malik was registered under the draconian laws by the Indian National Investigation Agency (NIA).

“The Indian Cd’A was conveyed Government of Pakistan’s strong indignation over the highly reprehensible sentencing of Mr. Yasin Malik after his conviction on fabricated charges, denial of fair trial and inhuman incarceration despite his deteriorating health,” reads the statement.

According to the statement, the proceedings against Malik were “in complete defiance” of global conventions and norms.

“It was highlighted that by implicating him [Malik] in a concocted case and carrying out a bogus and one-sided trial, India has again misused the judiciary in the outrageous execution of political vendetta against the Kashmiri leadership.”

The Foreign Office called India “a serial violator of human rights” for its attempts to defile the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiris for their right to self-determination.

“The Indian Cd’A was told that the Government of Pakistan remains deeply concerned over the inhuman conditions under which Mr. Yasin Malik has been detained in Tihar Jail since 2019,” the statement added.

Pakistan demanded acquittal and released of Malik and that of all Kashmiri leaders “incarcerated on trumped-up charges.”

India should immediately stop persecution of Kashmiris and let them “determine their own future through a free and impartial plebiscite under the United Nations auspices.”

The country also urged the international community to take notice of India human rights violations and atrocities in Kashmir.

Case against Malik

Malik was convicted in a case related to alleged terrorism and secessionist activities that disturbed the Kashmir Valley in 2017.

The charges against the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief, under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and Indian Penal Code, include sedition, fundraising and conspiracy for committing a terrorist act and being a member of a terrorist organization.

The charges carry a maximum sentence of the death penalty or life imprisonment.

During the proceedings, JKLF officials said Yasin Malik protested the charges against him and declared them as ‘fabricated and politically motivated.’ According to reports by the Indian media, the JKLF chief refused to contest the charges framed against him.

Protests in Kashmir

After Malik’s conviction on Wednesday, {protests erupted in Srinagar](https://www.samaaenglish.tv/news/40009440). Kashmiri youth clashed with the Indian security forces, which fired tear gas shells.