Imran Khan ends protests, IMF, Pakistan negotiations, Supreme Court hearing

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Thursday, May 26, 2022.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan announced to end the protest early Thursday morning, giving the government six days to announce dates for elections in June as he called on the Supreme Court to grant justice over the violence perpetrated by the government on peaceful protesters

The Supreme Court will take up the contempt of court application filed by the government against PTI Chairman Imran Khan at 11am. On Wednesday, the court ordered the PTI to hold a protest rally in the H-9 sector of Islamabad.

The joint session of the Parliament is meeting today to discuss the economic situation, according to the single-point agenda released by the National Assembly secretariat.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has demanded to abolish subsidies on petroleum products and electricity for the revival of the stalled $6-billion programme.

Pakistan summoned India’s Charge de Affairs to condemn and reject the “malafide conviction and sentencing of Hurriyat leader Mr. Yasin Malik.” He was sentenced to life by an Indian court on Wednesday for funding “terrorist” activities and other charges

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Organization of Islamic Cooperation Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha before the dialogue between the United States and the OIC. The two discussed security challenges, human rights and the situation in Afghanistan.