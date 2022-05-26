Bangladesh’s Taijul fined for throwing ball at Sri Lanka’s Mathews

Bangladesh spinner Taijul Islam has been fined 25 percent of his match fee after hitting Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews with the ball in the ongoing second Test, the International Cricket Council said.

Taijul was found to have breached the code of conduct relating to throwing a ball at or near a player in an inappropriate or dangerous manner.

The incident occurred in the 69th over of Sri Lanka’s innings on Wednesday when Taijul, after fielding the ball on his follow-through, threw it in the direction of Mathews, hitting him.

Mathews, then within his crease, was not intending to take a run.

Taijul admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Chris Broad so there was no need for a formal hearing.

Taijul was also handed a demerit point.

Mathews was unbeaten on 58 at the end of the rain-hit third day, guiding Sri Lanka to 282-5 in their first innings in response to Bangladesh’s 365.