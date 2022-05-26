Rana Sanaullah defends government action against PTI long march

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that after submitting a petition in the Supreme Court and getting relief after giving assurances to the Supreme Court that they should be allowed to stage a rally between Sectors H-9 and Sectors G-9 an anarchist group has managed to force itself into the federal capital.

The interior minister said that the protesters and their leader are moving towards D-Chowk, violating their commitment.

He added that they will contain these protesters.

He further said that the Supreme Court’s orders will dictate what is happening, it has nothing to do with us. He added that now the top court should take notice of this in the morning.

Follow SAMAA TV’s live map for latest on protests, road block situation )

He assured that the government will try that no one’s property is damaged.

The interior minister said that this is an armed group which is utilising the resources of the KP government and have services of two senior officers from the GB police, including weapons and that a provincial government is attacking the federal government.

He dismissed that PTI was pursuing peaceful politics.

Talking about why they had released those arrested, he said that the “Supreme Court had directed to release all those whom we had arrested.”

He added that they will now make a submission in the court over the violations of the SC orders and of damaging public property.

“It was our view to not let them enter the city because then it would become very difficult to control,” he contended, while claiming that the government was told that “you will have to do this” and allow the PTI to hold their rally.

We had suggested that they can be allowed to stage their rally in the ground where the Tableeghi Jamaat holds their annual gathering. While the Attorney General tried his best, but the court told us to allow PTI to hold their rally between H-9 and G-9.

On the issue of arresting PTI workers, he said that the Supreme Court had directed to let all those whom we had arrested to leave.

Arguing that he was acutely aware of the true intentions of the PTI, he said that Imran Khan and his supporters have blown past their commitments given to the court, they have violated the orders and trust.

Asked would the government catch and punish those who had violated the court’s orders, Sanaullah said that it does not fall within their jurisdiction.

“It is not the government’s job to punish people, it is the court’s jurisdiction to impose penalties,” he said.

He contended that there were “very few people” who were participating in the rally, arguing that there are just 2,000 people from the rest of the country and the remaining were from KP. However, he conceded that Imran’s rally received a boost after the Supreme Court’s orders.

When asked why did they not come up with a better plan to stop them, Sanaullah said that they had set up barriers at all entry points to the city. But after the court passed its orders, all the forces deputed at the choke points at the edge of the city withdrew.

The interior minister said that they tried their best to manage the situation, noting that they needed to come up with a comprehensive plans. He added that they also did not get sufficient time to prepare as the march was held at 48 hours’ notice.

“They had access to the resources of the KP government, if we did not plan well, then they would have entered the city by 7pm.”

He reiterated that they will not allow anyone to enter the Red Zone.

On internet shutdown, he said that if the PTI protesters move past the Supreme Court’s decided location, then they may deny access to services such as internet and telephone connectivity.

However, he ruled out the possibility of the use of force.