Abolish petroleum, power subsidies, IMF tells Pakistan

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has demanded to abolish subsidies on petroleum products and electricity for the revival of the stalled $6-billion programme under the External Financing Facility (EFF) for Pakistan.

According to the press release issued by IMF, it has emphasised the abolition of subsidies on petroleum products and electricity, among other conditions, as a prerequisite for the programme’s revival.

“The mission has held highly constructive discussions with the Pakistani authorities aimed at reaching an agreement on policies and reforms that would lead to the conclusion of the pending seventh review of the authorities’ reform program, which is supported by an IMF Extended Fund Facility arrangement,” the press release stated.

“Considerable progress was made during the mission, including on the need to continue to address high inflation and the elevated fiscal and current account deficits, while ensuring adequate protection for the most vulnerable,” it added.

The Fund welcomed the State Bank of Pakistan’s decision of jacking up the policy rate from 12.25% to 13.75% on May 23.

“On the fiscal side, there have been deviations from the policies agreed in the last review, partly reflecting the fuel and power subsidies announced by the authorities in February,” it stated.

The team emphasized the urgency of “concrete policy actions”, including in the context of “removing fuel and energy subsidies” and the FY2023 budget, to achieve program objectives.

The Ministry of Finance, on the other hand, said it would continue negotiations with the Fund next week, while Finance Minister Miftah Ismail left for Pakistan.

In March, the former PTI government had agreed on raising the price of electricity and petroleum products in the fifth review, but later in March, then-PM Imran Khan announced subsidies.