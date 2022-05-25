ECP announces by-election in 20 Punjab Assembly constituencies

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced by-election in twenty Punjab assembly constituencies that became vacant 25 dissident PTI MPAs were de-seated by the ECP for voting in favor of Hamza Shahbaz Sharif.

The other five MPAs were elected on special seats reserved for minorities and women through party nomination.

The ECP has announced that nomination papers would be submitted between June 4 and June 7 and election symbols would be allotted by June 24.

After about two weeks of electioneering, the polling would be held on July 7, according to the ECP notification.

The elections would be held in the following constituencies.