Schools in Islamabad, Rawalpindi to remain closed, intermediate exams postponed

The Private School Association on Wednesday decided to keep the educational institutes in Rawalpindi and Islamabad remain closed tomorrow (Thursday).

The move came after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) convoys led by party chief Imran Khan started reaching Islamabad with clashes breaking out between police and protesters in parts of the country.

According to Private Schools Secretary Abdul Waheed Khan, the management has been planning for online classes if the situation remains disturbed in the twin cities till Friday.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi Intermediate Board has postponed inter examinations for which the next date will be announced soon.

Persian, Geometrical and Technical, Drawing, Military Science, Civics and Nazra papers have been canceled by the board due to the uncertain situation in the federal capital.

The British Council, on the other hand, has also announced the cancellation of O and A levels examinations in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.