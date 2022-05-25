Maryam claims PTI made offers to govt in backdoor talks

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has claimed that the PTI tried to hold negotiations with the government shortly after Imran announced the long march on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference, Maryam Nawaz said that PML-N’s Ayaz Sadiq was “approached” by Asad Qasier and Fawad Chaudhry “two days ago” for the talks.

Maryam claimed that the PTI wanted a face-saving and wanted the government to announce a date for election even if it meant the government stays in power.

Ayaz Sadiq communicated the proposal to Nawaz Sharif, who turned it down, she said.

The PTI contacted the government once again on Tuesday and Wednesday for the talks and at 10pm on Wednesday PTI’s Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar and Pervez Khattak arrived at the Speaker House and requested that ’they be given someplace to hold a rally. The summary of this was that they wanted a safe exist, she said.

Maryam claimed that the government turned down the proposal again, but the matter had already been taken to the Supreme Court, which Wednesday evening ordered the government to allow PTI to hold a rally in H-9.

The court order could have been a face-saving opportunity for the PTI but the party resorted to violence soon after the court order, said Maryam.

Maryam Nawaz claimed that two young PTI workers had died trying to remove barricades when they fell from a bridge and Imran Khan was responsible for their deaths.

She said Imran Khan himself was flying on a helicopter and his family member, including children, were staying in comfort while his supporters had to travel in hot weather.

She declared people had refused to participate in Imran Khan’s movement for seeking power.

The PML-N leader said that she had just learned that Imran Khan was saying that instead of following the court orders to hold the rally in H-9, he was going to march to D-Chowk.

Earlier, at the start of press conference, Maryam lamented that Pakistan was embroiled in such a political situation that it overshadowed Yasim Malik’s sentencing by an Indian court.

In response to a question, Maryam said that the institution should not make decision to palacate people resorting to pressure tactics.

She said Imran Khan faced corruption scandals in the import of LNG, formation of cartels, medicines prices, and favor flour and sugar mafias. The veil of honesty would be removed from his face, she said.

Maryam Nawaz said that if the establishment had decided to follow the constitution and law and to leave political matters to politicians, it was a welcome decision. The power to elect or remove government must lie with the people, she said.

The PML-N leader, who last week had called for earlier elections, said that she believed the current government should complete its term.

Maryam condemned the attack on journalists, including SAMAA TV reporters in Karachi, and said that people responsible for the attack would be taken to the task.

She said such attacks were signs of PTI frustration.