PTI supporters attack SAMAA TV journalists in Karachi, Rawalpindi

SAMAA TV journalists covering a protest near Karachi’s Numaish Chowrangi were attacked by several PTI supporters who left reporter Zamzam Saeed and cameraperson Imran wounded. A TV camera was also damaged in the attack.

In another attack that came a few hours later, reporter Yasir Hussain was injured. He was beaten by the PTI supporters for filming a mob setting vehicle on fire.

According to Yasir, he was recording the footage from his personal mobile phone on Numaish when PTI supporters caught him filming the scene and beat him.

A SAMAA TV team was also attacked in Rawalpindi near Chongi 26 area.

At Karachi’s Numaish Chowrangi, the protesters pelted the SAMAA TV broadcast van (also known as DSNG) with stones when the team was heading back to the van after interviewing PTI Sindh President Ali Zaidi.

Reporter Zamzam and cameraperson then took shelter inside a private TV van after they were hounded by a violent mob for showing up a Police prisoner van which was set on fire in clashes with PTI supporters.

“We were on duty to cover Karachi protests as PTI’s Sindh leadership reached on-site and the teargas was fired to disperse the crowd which left many people hurt,” Zamzam said.

“When we broadcasted the visuals of the police van, we were attacked,” she said referring to a police vehicle that was set on fire by protesters earlier.

Zamzam urged PTI chief Imran Khan to take notice of the attack and respond publically.

Another female reporter from a different TV channel was also assaulted.

Earlier in the day, a similar incident was reported in Islamabad’s Chongi No 26 Bus Stop where a SAMAA TV staffer was heckled by protestors.

Zamzam and her team were also targeted at PTI’s Karachi rally last month and manhandled by several workers.