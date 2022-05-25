Protests erupt in Srinagar after India sentences Yasin Malik to life

Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik has been sentenced to life in prison by a special Delhi court following a sham trial that ended in his conviction last week.

After his sentencing on Wednesday protests erupted in Srinagar. Kashmiri youth clashed with the Indian security forces, which fired tear gas shells.

Pakistan has condemned the sham trial and demanded justice for Malik.

Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said, at a press conference in Islamabad, that Yasin Malik was not given a free trial.

India’s National Investigation Agency had demanded the maximum punishment, the death penalty, while the defense pleaded for life imprisonment, NDTV reported.

“Two life sentences and five punishments of 10 years of rigorous imprisonment each have been awarded. All sentences are to run concurrently. A monetary penalty of over Rs10 lakh has also been levied,” lawyer Umesh Sharma said.

The sentences will run concurrently, according to Indian news outlets.

Yasin Malik now has the option to appeal the verdict in the High Court.

Condemnations pour in

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Major General Babar Iftikhar has “strongly condemned” the life sentence awarded to Malik on “fabricated charges”.

“Pakistan strongly condemns life sentence awarded to Yasin Malik on fabricated charges,” Pakistan Army’s media wing tweeted. “Such oppressive tactics cannot dampen the spirit of people of Kashmir in their just struggle against illegal Indian occupation.”

“We stand with them in quest for self-determination as per UNSCRs,” it added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have also strongly condemned the sentencing of the Kashmiri leader in a “sham trial”.

Terming it a “black day” for democracy, PM Shehbaz said India can imprison Yasin Malik physically but it can never imprison the idea of freedom he symbolizes.

“India can never silence Kashmiris’ voice for freedom and self-determination,” Foreign Minister Bilawal tweeted.

Former Punjab Minister Abdul Aleem Khan termed the imprisonment sentence an “illegal” act based on fabricated charges.

“Indian history of suppressing every voice raised for its rights is being repeated again,” Aleem tweeted. “The life imprisonment sentence for Yasin Malik is illegal, based on fabricated charges and a blatant violation of human rights.”

“The world should speak up against this barbarism and lawlessness,” he added.

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz said the move was another attempt to silence the voice raising for freedom from Kashmir.