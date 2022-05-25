Shehbaz blasts Imran for neglecting development projects

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday criticized his predecessor, PTI’s Imran Khan, for his failure to focus on development project and his obsession with political vendetta during his three and a half years of rule.

Shehbaz Sharif was speaking to reporters on a visit to Karot Hydropower Project, located at the border between Punjab and Azad Kashmir.

He said the management of the 720mw power project had assured the government that it would become operational soon.

The prime minister said that there had been some delays in the past few years, not because of China’s side but because of Covid-19 and other issues Pakistan had to face.

“What is really disappointing is the fact that former prime minister could not focus on such projects which were vital for Pakistan’s progress, he said.

During his rule, Imran Khan had enough time to hurl hurls expletives at the opposition, but no time to curb inflation, poverty, unemployment, and to visit important projects, Shehbaz Sharif said.

The prime minister said that his 40-days-old government was prioritizing important development projects.

During the project visit, he expressed satisfaction with the work after meeting with Pakistani engineers and Chinese workers.

He said this project would be operational soon and play a positive role by producing 720mw energy and in turn boosting the economy of the country.

He showed gratitude to Chinese President Xi Jinping, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, and the chairman of the Three Gorges Chairman.

He also thanked the workers and engineers as well as the locals of Karot.