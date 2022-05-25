Luka Modric takes a dig at Kylian Mbappe

Veteran Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has taken a dig a Paris Saint-German (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe, who took a dramatic U-turn to snub Los Blancos and stay in Paris.

The 23-year-old Mbappe stunned the Spanish giants on Saturday by agreeing on a new three-year deal at PSG worth over £650,000 a week, despite initially pushing to join Madrid earlier this year.

Modric, who is running out of contract in summer, hinted at staying at the Spanish capital ruling out the possibility of a Mbappe-style U-turn.

“I haven’t renewed yet, but I won’t pull a Mbappé, and hopefully the club won’t pull one on me either. We have a great relationship,” said the Croatian star in an interview with COPE.

One reason the veteran could be delaying contract negotiations is to avoid any unnecessary distraction ahead of Real Madrid’s Champions League final against Liverpool on Saturday.

The Croatian played a key role in the final against Liverpool four years ago, helping Real Madrid triumph 3-1 in Kyiv in 2018.