Real Madrid lead the race to sign AS Monaco’s Tchouameni

After failing to secure Kylian Mbappe’s signature, it looks like Real Madrid have diverted their attention towards AS Monaco’s star midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

The Los Blancos were so close to securing the Paris Saint-German striker this summer, however, the French international decided to stay in Paris till 2025.

With the Mbappe transfer saga is over, the record 13-time Champions League winners are now in pursuit of the French midfielder.

The 22-year-old has been instrumental for AS Monaco this season, making a total of 50 appearances, where he scored three goals and provided two assists.

He has been on the radar of Europe’s biggest teams, but it appears the Spanish champions will get his signature.

According to L’Equipe, he is close to finalising his move to Real Madrid. Manchester United and Liverpool were among the clubs that were reportedly interested in the Frenchmen.

He is expected to ink a five-year contract with the LaLiga club expected to pay a transfer fee of around €80 million.

Aurelien Tchouameni is one of the finest young talents going around, who currently plays for Ligue 1 club Monaco.

Tchouameni, who plays as a defensive midfielder, is good at shielding the defense and has impressive ball carrying and ball retention skills.

He averages 2.9 interceptions per game, the highest for any player, in the Ligue 1 this season.

He is the perfect backup for Casemiro, especially considering the fact that Real Madrid tend to struggle whenever the latter is injured or suspended.