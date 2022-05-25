Sanaullah sets conditions for permission as contacts open between PTI, govt

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that the government was holding talks over permitting the PTI to stage a protest in Islamabad, but it would be granted only if the party guaranteed that it would not turn the protest into a protracted sit-in.

The interior minister spoke to SAMAA TV Wednesday afternoon as reports emerged that contacts had opened between the government and the PTI to defuse tension.

PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi, however, has said that the reports about the agreement between the PTI and government were wrong.

SAMAA TV’s Asim Naseer reported that from the government Yousaf Raza Gillani, Ayaz Sadiq, and Asad Mahmood were negotiating with PTI’s Asad Umar, Pervez Khattak, and Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Speaking to SAMAA TV Rana Sanaullah said that if the PTI gives a written guarantee in the Supreme Court of Pakistan that it would turn the protest into a sit-in, he would speak to the federal cabinet on granting permission to the PTI for a protest.

The interior minister claimed that the PTI long march had proved an utter failure and there were only a few thousand people in the march in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Meanwhile, addressing the PTI marchers in Swabi on Wednesday, Qureshi said that the reports about PTI and the government reaching an agreement were wrong.

Earlier, Information Ministre Marriyun Aurangzeb also said that no agreement had been reached yet.

The Islamabad administration had earlier rejected the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) application seeking a no-objection certificate (NOC) for the sit-in against the federal government at the capital’s main Srinagar Highway.

