Sanaullah says PM to form committee for talks under SC orders

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was forming a committee to negotiate with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) four-member team as instructed by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference flanked with Information Minister Mariyum Aurangzeb, the interior minister said the PTI’s negotiation team will be headed by the former Parliamentary Affairs Advisor Babar Awan, adding that the government provided PTI “full security” during rallies in several cities but authorities won’t allow the party to violate the rights of fellow citizens.

The interior minister warned the PTI leadership of “severe action” if protests turn violent. “The team will negotiate with PTI under democratic conditions only,” he added.

He rejected the notion that “any talks with PTI” were underway, while lambasting the PTI’s Haqiqi Azadi March (real freedom march) and said that even the government was under Imran Khan’s “lies” of leading a march with two million people toward Islamabad.

Sanaullah added that the government would have not made preparations on such a “massive” scale if it had known that the march will only have a few attendees. “We stopped the metro operations, the examinations were postponed, people faced trouble commuting, and the patients faced issues as well,” he quipped.

He extended an apology to the people on behalf of the government for troubling them and maintained that the PTI portrayed a picture of a huge crowd marching towards the capital.

‘Ali Ameen’s armed group marching on Islamabad’

The interior minister claimed that one of the groups, headed by Ali Ameen Gandapur and Amjad Niazi, was marching on Islamabad with the irrigation department’s machinery, cranes, tear guns, and weapons. “Almost 3,000 to 4,000 armed men are marching on Islamabad with ‘ill’ intentions,” he added.

“Forty to fifty people showed up in only a few of the districts of Punjab,” he said. “As we speak, the rest of Punjab is totally calm.” He expressed gratitude to the people of Punjab for “rejecting” the “filthy narrative” of PTI, urging those “who are the part of the protest” to quit and go back to their homes.

Earlier speaking to SAMAA TV, Rana Sanaullah said that if the PTI gives a written guarantee in the Supreme Court of Pakistan that it would turn the protest into a sit-in, he would speak to the federal cabinet on granting permission to the PTI for a protest.

Contacts open between PTI and govt

The interior minister spoke to SAMAA TV Wednesday afternoon as reports emerged that contacts had opened between the government and the PTI to defuse tension.

SAMAA TV’s Asim Naseer reported that from the government Yousaf Raza Gillani, Ayaz Sadiq, and Asad Mahmood were negotiating with PTI’s Asad Umar, Pervez Khattak, and Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi, however, has said that the reports about the agreement between the PTI and government were wrong.

Addressing the PTI marchers in Swabi on Wednesday, Qureshi said that the reports about PTI and the government reaching an agreement were wrong.

The Islamabad administration had earlier rejected the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) application seeking a no-objection certificate (NOC) for the sit-in against the federal government at the capital’s main Srinagar Highway.