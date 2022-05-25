US dollar hits Rs203 in open market, rises in interbank

The US dollar Wednesday hit Rs203 in the open market amid political instability in the country.

The greenback also rose in the interbank market by 51 paisas to close at Rs201.92.

In the open market, it rose by Rs1.20 to close at Rs203.

A day earlier the US dollar had appreciated by 80 paisas in the open market while in the interbank, the it soared past Rs201.

The political turmoil has offset the possible positive effect of the Saudi announcement to likely extend its $3 billion loan for Pakistan.

Saudi Arabia deposited $3 billion with the State Bank of Pakistan to bolster Pakistan’s forex reserves last year. The current government had repeatedly urged Riyadh to extend the facility and not withdraw the deposit.

During the current week, the interbank value of the US dollar has increased by Rs1.98 while in the open market it has risen by Rs2.80.

Earlier, pressure on the Pakistani rupee had eased on Friday due to a ban on imports of items, but the dollar started appreciating again since Monday.

The US dollar has appreciated by Rs15.75 in the interbank market so far this month, while in the open currency market, the value of the dollar has risen by Rs17.20.

Currency dealers say political instability in the country and the uncertainty surrounding negotiations with the IMF is also having a negative impact on the currency market.

