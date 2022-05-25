Index makes nominal recovery govt regains upper hand

With the government managing to contain the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which had launched its march on the federal capital, the market managed to stabilize and break past the 42,000 point barrier.

The Karachi Stock Exchange 100-Index opened on Wednesday morning at 41,950.32 points. The stocks, however, started to slide on the back of news that the government was setting up road blocks in several parts of the country while the PTI geared up to march on the federal capital while agitating against the government across the country.

The opening session saw the stocks fall to a low of 41,356 points, down by 594 points.

However, as the government exerted itself to contain the protesters in different parts of the country, with riot police breaking out the batons and tear gas to successfully disperse protesters, the index started recovering.

By the end of the day, the index managed to peak at 42,128.41 points - cumulatively up 178.09 points. The index then closed at 42,012.66 points, cumulatively up 62.34 points when compared to the previous day.