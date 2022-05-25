Supreme Court allows PTI to hold rally in Islamabad’s H-9

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has allowed the PTI to hold a protest rally in the H-9 sector of Islamabad at the end of a day-long hearing.

The court has also ordered the authorities to release PTI leaders and activists arrested under MPO law.

The PTI has been permitted to hold its rally at a ground located between H-9 and G-9.

The PTI has assured the court that no public or private property will be damaged during the rally.

Earlier the court refused to immediately pass orders to bar the law enforcers from using tear gas against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) protesters.

During the hearing on Wednesday, PTI leader Babar Awan appeared before the court on PTI chief’s instruction.

He made five requests to the court including: tear gas shelling and baton charge on protesters should be stopped, routes should be open, PTI workers who have been arrested without any FIRs should immediately be released. He also said that the PTI wants the same venue for the sit-in where JUI-F had staged their protests in the past.

He assured the court that they will remain peaceful and the routine life will not be disturbed.

On this, the court ordered the attorney general to talk to the prime minister and get his instructions, and inform the court within an hour.

Attorney general conveyed to the court that prime minister has said the government won’t compromise on law and order situation. PM Shehbaz is of the opinion that since it’s a political issue and it would be better if things are resolved outside the court, the attorney general said.

Prime minister is soon announcing a team to hold talks with the PTI, he added.

Babar Awan, on the other hand, said that PTI chief Imran Khan has formed a four-member committee to negotiate with the government. The committee include Awan, Faisal Chaudhry, Amir Kyani and Ali Awan.

The court ordered that both the parties should present a workable solution within in hour.

It also said what’s happening in Punjab is unfortunate and Lahore has turned into a battleground.

The top court, however, refused to immediately pass orders to ban tear gas shelling. Justice Ijazul Ahan said that the court would issue a formal order on shelling and baton charge.

The court also said that the PTI would not be allowed to block Faizabad junction and the motorway.

The bench said that it would issue order on arrests made under MPO (Maintenance of Public Order) law.

Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi said that FIRs under MPO would not be accepted.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan said that the court was trying to lower political temperatures, but it appeared that there was lack of trust and contacts between the PTI and the government.

Earlier in the day, the attorney general told the court that according to the intelligence reports, there’s a threat of suicide attack on Imran Khan.

After the PTI assured the court that their protest would remain peaceful, the court ordered the administration and the PTI to decide and inform the apex court by 2:30pm.

PTI leadership should be provided safe passage for negotiations, the court said.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan said the court hopes that the government would end road closures.

The court also ordered the police and secretary interior to review their policies.

Interest of any political party is not more important than public interest, said Justice Ijazul Ahsan.