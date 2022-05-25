Imran Khan vows to reach Islamabad, denies agreement reached with govt

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has begun “Haqiqi Azadi March” against the federal government from Wali Interchange, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Speaking at the start of the march at about 3pm, Imran Khan criticized the government calling it a US slave and corrupt and said that they are putting containers everywhere to stop the “Haqiqi Azadi March” because they have been afraid of the people.

He said the PTI marchers will have to reach D-Chowk at any cost and no power could stop them.

He asked the protestors, “Are your ready to cross all barricades to reach Islamabad.”

He asked protestors When Fazlur Rehman, Bilawal, and Maryam had left for the long march “did we stop them?

“Neither we stop them nor we created any hindrances,” he said.

He said we are not afraid of the nation they all are afraid because they have stolen money for thirty years.

Imran Khan later denied that an agreement had been reached between the government and the PTI and said that the marchers were “moving towards Islamabad [and there was] no question of any deal.”

Before leaving for the march, the PTI chief and shared a special message for the entire nation, especially to the people of KP.

In the video message, Imran Khan said “I am going to begin the march from Peshawar and straightaway we will arrive at Wali Interchange. I invite all KP people to come to Wali Interchange to take forward “Haqiqi Azadi March”.

I will lead the march myself and will take it towards Islamabad, he added.

He appealed to the entire nation to come out with him “as this the a time to make the decision for Pakistan and achieve freedom at any cost.”

A large number of PTI workers and supporters are already present at Peshawar Toll Plaza and moving towards Swabi in convoys. They said they will cross all barricades to reach Islamabad.

Arrangements have been made at Swabi Interchange for PTI convoys. Fans, tents, and chairs have been set up for the protestors.

KP road links disconnected

All the major roads linking Punjab with KP –– the PTI home province where the party is still in power — have been cut using barricades.

Police and district officials blocked the GT Road by placing shipping containers over the Attock Khurd Bridge which marks the border between Punjab and KP.