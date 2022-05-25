PCB opens up about Pakistan, West Indies series postponement reports

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has dismissed postponement reports of the series between Pakistan and West indies.

It is believed that the ODI series, which is schedule to start from June 8, will be postponed amid the political uncertainty.

However, PCB Director-Media Sami-ul-Hasan Burney denied the report saying no such proposal is under consideration.

“Matches will be held at the venue, where the green signal will be received,” said Sami while speaking to Cricket Pakistan adding that “time is short for decisions”.

“Holding any event in Pakistan would not be possible without the support of the local administration,” Sami said. “It is important to know where the visitors have to reach before booking while the broadcasters and their equipment must also arrive on time. It is also important to know whether they will be delivered to Rawalpindi or Multan.”

“We also have to manage the logistics needs, including the hotel. We hope that the government will guide us by the end of this week, and the series will go according to its schedule,” he concluded.

The three-match series, which is part of the ICC World Cup Super League, was originally scheduled to be played back in December last year. However, it was postponed after Covid-19 outbreak in the visitors’ camp.

The board had also given June 1 deadline to the players to assemble for the series in Rawalpindi. West Indies are scheduled to arrive on June 5.

The series is scheduled to begin on June 8 in Rawalpindi while Multan has been announced as the backup venue for the three-match series.