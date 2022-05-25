Islamabad administration rejects PTI application for sit-in

The Islamabad administration on Wednesday rejected the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) application seeking a no-objection certificate (NOC) for the sit-in against the federal government at the capital’s main Srinagar Highway.

On Monday, the PTI submitted an application with the office of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad seeking the provision of security and other facilities for its protest sit-in scheduled to be held today (Wednesday) May 25 at the Srinagar Highway, Islamabad.

“PTI has decided to organize a peaceful gathering/sit-in on Wednesday… regarding Haqeeqi Azaadi March, at Srinagar Highway Islamabad (known as Kashmir Highway), between the H-9 and G-9 area,” reads the letter.

It added that former prime minister and chairman PTI Imran Khan will lead the “Azaadi March/sit-in.”

On Wednesday, the administration replied to the letter advising that the place between G-9 and H-9 is not suitable for the sit-in. Presence of large number of protestors is not in public interest, the administration.

Because of the march, roads will be blocked and the route to airport would also be closed, no such place can be allowed on the order of Islamabad High Court, therefore the application has rejected, it said.

PTI chief Imran Khan had announced that he would welcome party activists at Islamabad’s Srinagar Highway at 3pm on Wednesday, May 25. He said he would lead the march from KP to Islamabad and go to as far as D-Chowk in front of the Parliament, ratcheting up the tensions that already ran high.

The PML-N and its coalition partners responded by saying that they would not allow Imran Khan to march on Islamabad with a “mob of miscreants”.

Besides closing the roads, police parties continue to raid the homes of PTI activists.

The authorities have also imposed Section 144 in Sindh, Punjab, and Islamabad Capital Territory, banning the assembly of more than four people.