European clubs on red alert as PSG put Neymar on sale

Top European clubs were put on alert as Paris Saint-German (PSG) are ready to part ways with their star forward Neymar.

Neymar has apparently been put on the market by the French club in the wake of Kylian Mbappe’s failed move to Real Madrid.

The Brazil international has been at the Parc des Princes ever since moving from Barcelona back in the summer transfer window of 2017.

The 30-year-old does not want to leave the French club just yet but they are ready to part ways with him for the right price.

According to L’Equipe, the club will sell Neymar this summer if they receive a good offer.

No club is currently linked with Neymar but, it is rumoured that Real Madrid could be interested in signing the Brazilian after missing out on Mbappe.

Real deliberately stopped short of aggressively pursuing Erling Haaland, who joined Manchester City, because they genuinely thought the France international was going to come.

Neymar, however, would be a world-class alternative.

Over the weekend, it was claimed Barcelona had been offered the chance to sign Neymar. It has appeared to have no intention to bring their former striker back.

Barça president Laporta tells @lesportiucat on Neymar: "Who doesn't love Neymar? He's exceptional player... but all these players to return to Barça one day should come for free". 🇧🇷 #FCB



"Players who have signed for clubs like PSG, have almost signed their slavery. For money". pic.twitter.com/z3URK6AIfU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 25, 2022

Neymar has done well throughout his time at PSG but injuries, in recent years, have prevented him from fulfilling his true potential.

In the 2021-22 season, Neymar made 28 appearances for PSG in all competitions, where he scored 13 goals and provided eight assists.