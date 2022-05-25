PTI long march live updates: Absolutely not - Imran Khan denies report of deal

PTI chief calls government 'a US slave'

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan will begin Azadi March today (Wednesday) from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Islamabad and go to D-Chowk in front of the Parliament against the federal government as the authorities launch a massive crackdown to stop the PTI activists from entering Islamabad. They have already cut all the road links between Punjab and KP.

Since being removed from power through a no-confidence vote last month, Khan has heaped pressure on the country’s fragile new coalition government by staging mass rallies across the country.

Besides closing the roads, police parties continue to raid the homes of PTI activists.

The authorities have also imposed Section 144 in Sindh, Punjab, and Islamabad Capital Territory, banning the assembly of more than four people.

PTI chairman Imran Khan denied any report of deal with the government.

He said that deliberate disinformation has been spread that a deal has been reached between the PTI and the government. “Absolutely not! We are moving towards Islamabad & no question of any deal. We will remain in Islamabad till announcement of dates for dissolution of assemblies & elections are given.”

No power can stop ‘Haqiqi Azadi March’, says Imran Khan

Former prime minister Imran Khan criticized the government calling it a US slave and corrupt.

He said that the government is putting containers everywhere to stop the “Haqiqi Azadi March” because they have been afraid of the people.

Sanaullah sets conditions for permission as contacts open between PTI, govt

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that the government was holding talks over permitting the PTI to stage a protest in Islamabad, but it would be granted only if the party guaranteed that it would not turn the protest into a protracted sit-in.

No agreement reached between PTI, govt

Federal government and the PTI has not reached any agreement, Federal Minister for Information Marriyam Aurangzeb tweeted.

Terming the reports baseless, Aurangzeb said that no agreement has been signed with ‘armed militia.’

On the other hand, PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi also confirmed that they have not reached agreement with the government. He was addressing the PTI marchers in Swabi.

Lahore police briefly detained PTI leaders Dr Yasmin Rashid and Andaleeb Abbas. The arrest comes as PTI supporters and police clash near Timber Marker in Lahore’s Niazi Chowk, SAMAA TV’s Shaheen Shehzadi.

Lahore High Court orders release of detained PTI workers

Chief Justice Lahore High Court Ameer Bhatti has ordered CCPO Lahore to release PTI leaders and workers detained by the police.

Those who give the undertaking, should be released immediately, the court said.

Over 170 arrested from Karachi

Over 170 people, including PTI leaders and workers, have been arrested from Karachi. They have been accused of violating Section 144.

‘There is a threat to Imran Khan’s life’

Attorney General of Pakistan told Supreme Court on Wednesday that according to the intelligence reports, there’s a threat of suicide attack on Imran Khan.

PTI’s ‘Haqiqi Azadi March’ begins

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has begun “Haqiqi Azadi March” against the federal government from Wali Interchange, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Before leaving for the march, the PTI chief and former prime minister Imran Khan shared a special message for the entire nation especially to the people of KP.

In the video message, Imran Khan said “I am going to begin the march from Peshawar and straightaway we will arrive at Wali Interchange. I invite all KP people to come to Wali Interchange to take forward “Haqiqi Azadi March”.

A large number of PTI workers and supporters are already present at Peshawar Toll Plaza and moving towards Swabi in convoys. They said they will cross all barricades to reach Islamabad.

Arrangements have been made at Swabi Interchange for PTI convoys. Fans, tents, and chairs have been set up for the protestors.

Imran Khan to leave from Swabi at 3pm

PTI chief Imran Khan will leave from Swabi at 3pm in a special container along with his party leaders and supporters.

He has given the responsibility to the youth to remove all blockades today, reiterating that their protest would be peaceful.

He also announced that their march will stay 10km away from Islamabad’s D- Chowk.

Islamabad administration rejects PTI application

The Islamabad administration on Wednesday rejected the PTI application seeking a no-objection certificate (NOC) for the sit-in against the federal government at the capital’s main Srinagar Highway.

PTI workers clash with police near Lahore’s Niazi Chowk

PTI workers clash with the law enforcers as they try to remove blockades placed by the authorities.

A heavy contingent of police is present at the scene. Police have resorted to resorted to tear gas shelling to disperse the protesters.

PIA flights delayed

PIA spokesperson said flights can be delayed due to roads blockades. Passengers are advised to leave early for the airports for their flights.

Special container prepared for PTI chief Imran Khan

A special container has been made for PTI chief Imran Khan on the instruction of former federal minister Umar Ayub. The container is equipped with an air conditioner, sofa and other facilities along with a toilet.

The container has been sent to Swabi under police custody.

Police fire tear gas on Dr Yasmeen’s convoy in Lahore

Punjab Police fired tear gas shells on PTI leader Yasmin Rashid’s convoy near Niazi Chowk in Lahore. Police are trying to disburse the protesters gathered.

Barricaded Islamabad

Latest reports suggest Islamabad has sealed with authorities placing shipping containers at Faizabad, Ayub Chowk, Expressway, NADRA Chowk, and the crossroad near Serena hotel.

Faizabad is a key junction that has seen protests from political and religious parties in the past. Any protest at this point could disrupt life in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

More shipping containers were brought to Faizabad Tuesday evening before it was sealed, SAMAA TV reported.

The authorities have already sealed Islamabad’s red zone where the Parliament, government offices and diplomatic missions are located.

The PTI had earlier hinted that it was planning to stage protracted a sit-in near the Srinagar Highway — the main artery of the city — without entering the red zone, but Imran Khan later changed the plans and announced that he will reach D-Chowk.

Consequently, the authorities have blocked all the entry points.

In Rawalpindi, the government has sealed all the bus terminals, effectively shutting down inter-city public transport. Pirwadhai and Soan bus terminals were the first to be sealed.

The authorities have told transporters not to ply their vehicles for the next few days.

The government is also deploying over 22,000 security personnel in Islamabad including 4,000 from Pakistan Rangers and 8,000 from Punjab Constabulary.

At least 2,000 anti-riot police officers and another 2,000 Sindh police personnel have also been called in to assist Punjab police.

Lahore

All routes from Lahore to Islamabad, including the motorways, have been closed with containers. The tires of the containers full of goods were blown out while Police personnel are deployed at Babu Sabo, Bati Chowk and Thokar Niaz Beg Interchange.

Commuters try to make their way across a bridge over the Ravi River along a road partially blocked with containers by local authorities to hinder mobility ahead of the sit-in planned in Islamabad by PTI. Photo: AFP

The Punjab government has placed shipping containers over the Ravi Bridge. A heavy contingent of police is deployed there.

The blockade is causing massive traffic jam. On Tuesday, people were forced to carrying their motorcycles on boats to cross the Ravi River.

Photo: Online

Google Map showed that the motorways leading out of Lahore have been closed at multiple points.

The government has also closed GT Road at Shahdara, SAMAA TV reported.

Gujranwala

All routes from Gujranwala to Islamabad have completely been sealed. Three bridges on GT Road have been closed by placing containers.

All educational institutes have been called off while matric exams have been postponed.

Faisalabad

The authorities have closed the motorway by placing shipping containers at Kamalpur Interchange in Faisalabad.

Reports said PTI activists were planning to leave for Islamabad via motorway.

A heavy contingent of Punjab police has been deployed near the motorway to prevent activists from breaking through barricades.

Gujrat

GT Road near River Chenab in Gujarat has been completely cordoned off and the police personnel have been deployed. Locals are facing trouble to move from one place to another.

Jhelum

The GT Road (N-5) has been closed near Jhelum as well by placing shipping containers over Jhelum Bridge. Local traffic was using the old bridge encountering long delays.

KP road links disconnected

All the major roads linking Punjab with KP –– the PTI home province where the party is still in power — have been cut using barricades.

Police and district officials blocked the GT Road by placing shipping containers over the Attock Khurd Bridge which marks the border between Punjab and KP.

They also closed the motorway M1 connecting the two provinces.

Meanwhile, other motorways traversing Punjab, including M2, have been blocked at several places.

In South Punjab district of Bhakkar, the authorities closed the road link with KP’s Dera Ismail Khan by placing shipping containers on the Darya Khan bridge.

SAMAA TV’s Ahmed Nawaz Mughal reported that the local administration in Bhakkar had closed the roads using shipping containers.

Images show local traffic stopped at a road blocked by a trailer truck.

Karachi

After the announcement of the PTI sit-in in Karachi, Preedi Street and Numaish Chowrangi were closed with containers.

Roads leading to the Peoples Secretariat from Corridor 3 have been closed with water tankers. There is a heavy contingent of police on MA Jinnah Road. Traffic officials have appealed to the citizens not to use MA Jinnah Road suggesting that an alternative route should be taken.

Section 144

Meanwhile, Sindh and Punjab governments and the Islamabad capital territory administration have imposed Section 144.

Under Section 144, the display of arms and the assembly of more than five people is banned. Along with this, a ban has also been placed on the tools that could possibly be used for aggression as well as provocative speeches.

It has also been learned that the Punjab government is also considering summoning the paramilitary Rangers to ensure the law and order situation in the province.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court Bar Association has moved the Supreme Court of Pakistan against the closure of roads and highways and arrest of political workers ahead of the PTI’s long march.

Government warns PTI

The federal cabinet has warned PTI that they will not be allowed to spread chaos, violence, and anarchy by besieging the country’s capital in the name of so-called Long March.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb says the government is fully prepared to deal with the long march of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which is hell-bent on spreading violence, and chaos and anarchy in the country.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said it is the state’s responsibility to protect all the citizens, including traders, entrepreneurs, students and women which shall be fulfilled at all costs.

She said the federal and Punjab governments have decided that there would be no compromise on the writ of the state.