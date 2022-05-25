Watch Live

Samaa Logo

اردو
Sports » Cricket

‘Quality leg-spin’: Tuba Hasan impresses Shadab Khan

She ended up with figures of three for eight on her debut
Samaa Web Desk May 25, 2022
FaceBook WhatsApp
<p>Photo: PCB/ AFP</p>

Photo: PCB/ AFP

It looks like debutant Tuba Hasan got Pakistan’s limited-overs vice-captain Shadab Khan’s attention after an impressive outing with the ball against Sri Lanka.

Pakistan Women registered a comfortable six-wicket win against the visitors in the first of three T20Is at the South End Club in Karachi.

Tuba was the star of the show after registering the best bowling figures on debut for Pakistan Women in T20I cricket.

Shadab Khan praised Tuba for her quality leg-spin and opined she is the ‘A star in the making’.

The leg-spinner finished with the figures of three for eight in four overs.

The second T20I of the series between both sides will be played on Thursday, while the final match will take place on May 28.

Pakistan

Cricket

Sri Lanka

Pakistan women

shadab khan

Pak v SL

Tuba Hasan

FaceBook WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div