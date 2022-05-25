‘Quality leg-spin’: Tuba Hasan impresses Shadab Khan

It looks like debutant Tuba Hasan got Pakistan’s limited-overs vice-captain Shadab Khan’s attention after an impressive outing with the ball against Sri Lanka.

Pakistan Women registered a comfortable six-wicket win against the visitors in the first of three T20Is at the South End Club in Karachi.

Tuba was the star of the show after registering the best bowling figures on debut for Pakistan Women in T20I cricket.

Shadab Khan praised Tuba for her quality leg-spin and opined she is the ‘A star in the making’.

A star in the making. Great bowling Tuba Hassan, this is high quality leg spin. #BackOurGirls #PakistanZindabad https://t.co/ahn74sLO41 — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) May 24, 2022

The leg-spinner finished with the figures of three for eight in four overs.

The second T20I of the series between both sides will be played on Thursday, while the final match will take place on May 28.