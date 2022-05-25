Shan Masood adds another feather in his cap

The 2022 is turning out to be a prefect year for star Pakistan batter Shan Masood, who has now added another feather in his cap.

He may still be fighting for his spot in the national side and in order to do that he is improving and proving himself day-by-day.

Shan, who is playing County Championship for Derbyshire, has impressed everyone with his outstanding form as he now has been named as Derbyshire Falcons ahead of the 2022 T20 Blast.

Shan Masood has been named as Derbyshire Falcons captain for the upcoming T20 Blast.



The left-hander has a decent experience of captaining former Pakistan Super League champions Multan Sultans, as he is aiming for a successful first campaign under former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur.

In the ongoing season Shan has scored 844 runs from nine County Championship innings, including two double tons.

The Pakistan international will captain Derbyshire in Wednesday’s Second XI T20 fixture against Nottinghamshire at The Incora County Ground (2pm), before making his official bow on Friday against Birmingham Bears.

“Shan has an aura about him, he has a stature and the players support him,” Mickey Arthur said. “He comes in as captain and Leus du Plooy will be vice-captain, so there’s a leadership change there, and one that I’m excited to see go about their work in white ball cricket.”