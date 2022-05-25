Watch Live

Samaa Logo

اردو
Sports » Cricket

Shan Masood adds another feather in his cap

Left-hander is representing Derbyshire in County Championship
Samaa Web Desk May 25, 2022
FaceBook WhatsApp
<p>Photo: Derbyshire</p>

Photo: Derbyshire

The 2022 is turning out to be a prefect year for star Pakistan batter Shan Masood, who has now added another feather in his cap.

He may still be fighting for his spot in the national side and in order to do that he is improving and proving himself day-by-day.

Shan, who is playing County Championship for Derbyshire, has impressed everyone with his outstanding form as he now has been named as Derbyshire Falcons ahead of the 2022 T20 Blast.

The left-hander has a decent experience of captaining former Pakistan Super League champions Multan Sultans, as he is aiming for a successful first campaign under former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur.

In the ongoing season Shan has scored 844 runs from nine County Championship innings, including two double tons.

The Pakistan international will captain Derbyshire in Wednesday’s Second XI T20 fixture against Nottinghamshire at The Incora County Ground (2pm), before making his official bow on Friday against Birmingham Bears.

“Shan has an aura about him, he has a stature and the players support him,” Mickey Arthur said. “He comes in as captain and Leus du Plooy will be vice-captain, so there’s a leadership change there, and one that I’m excited to see go about their work in white ball cricket.”

Pakistan

Cricket

shan masood

Derbyshire

County Cricket

FaceBook WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div