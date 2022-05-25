Senior journalist Talat Aslam passes away

Talat Aslam, senior journalist and the senior editor at The News passed away on Wednesday. He was 67.

Journalists fraternity, politicians, journalists, and people from various backgrounds took to social media to express their condolences.

Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman wrote a heartfelt note over his demise.

“Feels like heart will burst with grief upon hearing that old friend, veteran journalist Talat Aslam just passed away. He was the kindest, funniest, wittiest, warmest soul in the whole world. His life was never easy, but he always bore all with a smile. May u be smiling now,” the minister tweeted.

In another tweet, she said “Talat Aslam was not just an old-school journalist, with the highest integrity, he was a seasoned English-language editor. Our journey mingled at the Herald, where he was anchor even tho I was his boss. But he made us all his family, right to the end, wherever we were in life.”

Senior Journalist Hamid Mir expressed grief and sorrow.

“May Allah rest the soul of Talat Aslam in peace. My condolences to Imran Aslam and his friends & family.”

Journalist Zahid Gishkori remembered Talat Aslam as a legend.