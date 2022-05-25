PTI Azadi March, Cambridge exams, SC petition on road blockades

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

The federal cabinet has decided that the PTI will not be allowed to spread chaos, violence and anarchy by besieging the country’s capital in the name of so-called Long March.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb says the government is fully prepared to deal with the long march of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which is hell-bent on spreading violence, chaos and anarchy in the country.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said it is the state’s responsibility to protect all the citizens, including traders, entrepreneurs, students and women which shall be fulfilled at all costs.

She said the federal and Punjab governments have decided that there would be no compromise on the writ of the state.

The British Council has announced the cancellation of O and A levels examinations in Islamabad and Rawalpindi while Rawalpindi authorities have closed all the educational institutes because of the march. Metro bus service has been suspended until May 26.

Petroleum dealers fear that the decision to close roads may lead to a shortage of petroleum products in some parts of the country.

PTI chief and former prime minister Imran Khan have said that he fears Pakistan may experience a situation worst than that in Sri Lanka where millions of people were protesting against the government which dominated Sri Lankan politics for more than a decade.

Talking to ARY News anchorperson Arshad Sharif, the PTI chief said he and his party’s supporters will reach Islamabad tomorrow (May 25) and will not leave until and unless an election date will be given.

Prime Minister Shebhaz Sharif’s scheduled May 26 visit to Mansehrta has been postponed.

“The PM was due here on Thursday to address a public meeting, but due to his hectic engagements, the visit would now take place on May 29,” PM’s spokesperson told reporters.

The Supreme Court will take a hurriedly-moved petition seeking the removal of roadblocks and barricades and ensuring free movement of residents of the federal capital by restraining authorities from taking any unconstitutional step.

SAMAA exclusive: Cabinet membership a ticket to swelling wealth

Even as it publicly pursued an anti-graft policy, targeting alleged corruption of political opponents, the nearly four-year reign of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) saw the wealth of its some 50 cabinet members and their families swell by a combined 76% to a whopping Rs18 billion. However, some cabinet members also saw their wealth shrink during this period while some never declared their income.

SAMAA TV’s investigative unit undertook a months-long effort to acquire, review and analyse data about the wealth of PTI’s 50 cabinet members from 2017 to 2020. The documents were sourced from the political finance wing of the Elections Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the Cabinet Division and the federal tax authorities. Read details here.