PTI’s Mian Mahmood arrested ahead of protest march

Punjab police detained Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Mian Mahmood ur Rasheed ahead of a major sit-in planned by the former Prime Minister Imran Khan, SAMAA TV reported late Tuesday.

He was arrested under Section 16 [dissemination of rumors] of the Maintenance of Public Ordinance (MPO) and has been moved to an “unidentified” location where he can be kept in custody for as much as 30 days. The order was issued by deputy commissioner Lahore.

The section outlines punishment for those intending to disrupt the public order through their words of action.

Meanwhile, PTI Punjab President Shafqat Mahmood claimed that his Lahore residence was raided without a search warrant. “Police barged into my house without a warrant while I was not there,” he tweeted.

He said the actions were being taken to “intimidate” the party workers in order to stop the march against the government.

Earlier in the day, police also conducted a raid on former provincial minister Dr Yasmin Rashid’s clinic in Lahore’s Shadman as the government has decided not to allow PTI for marching in Islamabad.

In similar raids, police in Sindh and Punjab arrested three PTI leaders and workers in a late-night crackdown.

Khan was kicked out of power last month in a vote of no-confidence, but has since pressured the new coalition government by staging mass rallies across the country.

Alleging that he was removed through a “foreign conspiracy”, Khan plans on Wednesday to lead tens of thousands of supporters from his power base in Peshawar to the capital Islamabad demanding fresh elections.