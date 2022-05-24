Senate committee slams ‘political victimization’ behind Shireen Mazari arrest

A Senate committee on Tuesday was briefed over the arrest of former human rights minister Shireen Mazari by Islamabad Police, saying it “only provided assistance” in the arrest.

The Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights, met with Senator Walid Iqbal in the chair, to take cognizance of the recent arrest of Shireen Mazari earlier on Saturday.

Islamabad Superintendent of Police Kamran Khan told the committee that it had provided assistance in the arrest upon the request of the anti-corruption department of Punjab which was received through the office of the Chief Commissioner ICT.

Meanwhile, the Interior Ministry claimed that the Home Department Punjab approached the Islamabad administration directly without taking the ministry in the loop. “The summary for the formation of Judicial Commission, as directed by the Islamabad High Court, has been moved by the Ministry,” it added.

The Director of administration ICT, on the other hand, said that a letter was received from the Home Department, Punjab government.

Director Anti-Corruption Punjab informed the committee that Shireen Mazari allegedly violated the rights of 310 families and the procedure was adopted as laid down in 1898, according to Anti-Corruption Punjab.

The anti-corruption director said that the department is ready to defend the case in the Judicial Commission as being constituted on the directions of the Islamabad High Court.

The Committee was of the unanimous view that the detention of Shireen Mazari was an act of political victimization. “It wasn’t an arrest; it was an act of disappearing” stated Shireen Mazari in the Senate Human Rights Committee.