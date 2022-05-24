Saudi Arabia finalizes extension of $3b loan facility

Saudi Minister of Finance Mohammed al-Jadaan has said that his country is finalizing the extension of the kingdom’s $3 billion deposit to Pakistan.

Al-Jadaan spokes to news agency Reuters on Tuesday on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

“We are currently finalising extending the $3 billion deposit to Pakistan,” he said.

Last year, Saudi Arabia deposited $3 billion in Pakistan’s central bank to help support its foreign reserves.

The current Pakistan government had repeatedly urged Riyadh to extend the facility as Pakistan struggled to overcome economic challenges.

Jadaan did not offer further details, but on May 1 the two countries said in a joint statement that they would discuss the possibility of supporting the deposit by extending its term “or through other options.”

The finance minister said that Saudi Arabia sees Pakistan as a key ally and would support it.