Imran fears ‘worst situation’ in Pakistan than crisis-hit Sri Lanka

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief and former Prime Minister Imran Khan have said that he fears Pakistan may experience a situation worst than that in Sri Lanka where millions of people were protesting against the government which dominated Sri Lankan politics for more than a decade.

He said Pakistan has a population of 220 million people who are united against the “imported government” and have been refusing to accept the “foreign conspiracy”. “This is a very backward thinking that people would not participate in march due to hot weather,” he added.

“Social media has brought the change in the nation which created an awareness,” Khan maintained.

The former prime minister said the participation of youth and women in politics will tell the “corrupt” government how “revolutionary” the march would be.

Talking to ARY News anchorperson Arshad Sharif on Tuesday evening, the PTI chief said he and his party’s supporters will reach Islamabad tomorrow (May 25) and will not leave until and unless an election date will be given.

“I or my nation doesn’t fear repressive tactics used by the coalition government to stop them from marching to the capital,” he said.

The ousted prime minister said the party had made it clear that he and the marchers will not leave Islamabad till they get a final date for general elections.

“I had life threats before Multan rally and still have but I am not afraid to go among his people in this fight to get rid of this imported government led by crooks,” he added.