NICH rebuffs rumors of monkeypox cases in Karachi

The National Institute of Child Health (NICH) Karachi on Tuesday rebuffed the rumors about the detection of two cases of monkeypox virus.

NICH Deputy Director Dr Liaquat Ali, through a press release, confirmed receiving two suspected cases of monkeypox but said that they turned out to be bacterial rash as per case definition and clinical examination.

The NICH said the cases of bacterial rash were detected in eight-year-old Kashif, hailing from Larkana, and an infant who hailed from Karachi.

The press release said it was too early to declare the symptoms detected in both children as monkeypox, advising the people to not lend an ear to rumors.

The official said that no positive case of monkeypox has been detected in Pakistan yet.

PMA demands precautionary measures

Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Honorary Secretary-General Dr Qaiser Sajjad advised the people to stop panicking about monkeypox as it is not deadly as Covid-19.

However, he said the rash on the body during the illness can be extremely itchy or painful before disappearing, adding that the infection usually lasts two to three weeks.

The symptoms of monkeypox are similar to smallpox including fever, headache, muscle ache, fatigue, and skin bumps like chickenpox on the hands and face, he added.

The medical practitioner said the virus spreads only through close contact, adding that it is a droplet infection and enters the body through cracked skin and respiratory tract.

He also advised avoiding sharing bed or towel used by an infected patient.

Safety measures on govt level

Dr Sajjad advised the government to stay alert after a rise in cases in different countries and take precautionary measures to prevent the outbreak of the virus in Pakistan.

He said the screening of the travelers arriving from different countries should be ensured while suggesting an antigen test for those arriving from affected countries.

He also suggested implementing the same Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for monkeypox as Covid-19 and demanded mask mandate in the country.

PMA official said the infected patients landing in Pakistan should be kept in isolation centers.

Precautionary measures for public

He suggested that people wear face masks, maintain social distancing and sanitize or wash hands with soap at regular intervals. The medical practitioner said the people should avoid shaking hands or hugging each other and should not share their towel and bed with anyone.

However, he said the people should not worry about monkeypox as it is not fatal as Covid-19.

Despite this, Dr Sajjad advised caution and appealed to the government and health organizations to create awareness among people regarding the disease.