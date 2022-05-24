KSE100 index hit 1.5 year historic low as bears rule PSX

Bears continue to rule the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) amid economic and political instability for the past three months, with occasional reprieve. The benchmark KSE100 index Tuesday dropped to one-and-a-half-year low of 41950.32 after shedding 489.93 points.

The KSE100 last dropped below the 42,000 mark on December 01, 2020.

The PSX is in downward spiral since May 20 and bleed 660 points on Monday.

On Tuesday investors suffered a loss of Rs56.95 billion with 1.15% decline.

Shares of 318 companies were traded, with 208 companies ending lower and 94 companies ending higher, according to the market report.

However, trading volume was higher on Tuesday compared to Monday by 50 million shares. Pak Refinery, Silk Bank, TPL, Ghani Global Holding, Unity Foods and TRG saw increased trade.

Stakeholders say given the current economic and political situation in the country, there is pressure to withdraw capital from the market.