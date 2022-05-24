TikToker Dolly insists she didn’t start fire, brings another alibi

TikToker Humaira Asghar, also known as Dolly, is not happy with people accusing her of starting the fire at Islamabad’s Margalla Hill as she comes up with a second alibi within a week.

Last week, she came under fire after her TikTok video went viral. The video caused quite a stir on social media as people accused her of being ignorant of the environment by firing up bushes for the sake of her entertainment.

The viral video features Dolly walking down the hilly terrain, which appeared to be Islamabad’s Margalla Hill, in a ball gown with some bushes ablaze in the background and the chart-busting Coke Studio song Pasoori filling in for the audio.

Earlier this week, Dolly had posted two clips on her Instagram profile to clarify several interpretations of her TikTok video, saying she was not the fire starter but just used a prop for the video.

Taking to her Instagram, the TikToker posted two more videos on the subject with her solicitor who was asking questions from an elderly man on the spot where the viral video was recorded.

The elderly man admitted that he started the fire because of the huge snakes in the bushes, saying that the TikToker was there for photographs and had no role in the fire. The statement made Dolly emotional and left tears in her eyes.

“Everybody knows that I didn’t start the fire and have never visited Kohsar for years,” she captioned the video. “I have more proves also.”

“The real fire starter was one who enjoys people being humiliated,” she added.

The TikToker further noted that she was not afraid of the backlash but sad to see the community taking down each other.